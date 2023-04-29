Hardcore criminal held

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Apr 29: Police in Samba District claimed today that they have arrested a hardcore criminal-cum-heroin-smuggler, who was wanted in several cases including of Arms Act.

A police spokesperson said that a police team headed by Additional SP Samba, Surinder Choudhary, assisted by SHO Vijaypur, Tribhawan Khajuria and PSI Ajay Jamwal, arrested the criminal Balwander Singh alias Goru from a special naka placed at Ranjari Village in Vijaypur Tehsil along with heroin worth Rs 55000.

“He has been booked in case FIR number 50/2023 under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act registered at Police Station Vijaypur,” said the police spokesperson.

Pertinently, the arrested accused is a hardcore criminal-cum-heroin-supplier who was involved in case FIR number 299/2021 under sections 341/323/506/504 IPC registered at Police Station Bari Brahamana, and FIR number 26/222 under sections 307/323/34 IPC and 4/25 Arms Act registered Police Station Vijaypur.

“He has earlier been involved in attempt to murder case of Vijaypur and criminal intimidation case of Bari Brahamana and was presently posing a grave threat to the peace and tranquillity of the area,” the police spokesperson further said.

SSP Samba, Benam Tosh said that police are committed to maintain safe and secure atmosphere free from drug menace and crime in Samba District.

“He said that stringent action under law is being taken against hardcore criminals and notorious suppliers of heroin,” the police spokesperson further said.

Thus far, 34 notorious suppliers of heroin have been arrested in three months in Samba District and several others have been booked under relevant sections of the law in different FIRs and raids are being conducted to nab them, the SSP Samba said in the statement.