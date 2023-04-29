Court awards sentence, fine to accused in sexual assault on minor

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 29: A local court here today awarded 3 years sentence to accused involved in sexual assault on minor and directed the Government for compensation to the victim from Victim Compensation Fund (VCF).

The Fast Track Court for Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Presided by Aarti Mohan has convicted the accused Mohammad Ashraf Dar of Kursoo Rajbagh Srinagar for commission of offence under POCSO Act and awarded 3 years of sentence to him. Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50000 on accused-Dar with the rider if he fails to pay the penalty amount then he shall undergo further imprisonment of 6 months.

“The accused is also sentenced to imprisonment of 1 year under section 354 RPC and 1 year under section 354-A RPC. All the sentences shall run concurrently. The amount of fine if released shall be awarded to the victim as compensation”, Court directed.

Since the offences have been committed against the 11 year old child, which the court said, resulted in mental and psychological trauma to her as such court further directed the Government to pay 2 lakhs as compensation to the victim from the VCF. Court directed the accused be sent to Central Jail Srinagar for serving the period of sentence imposed upon him by the court.

The court while convicting and awarding sentence to the accused said, he is senior citizen of more than 60 years of age and sole bread provider for his family however, awarding punishment the court is also required to take note that the object for which the penal laws have been enacted to not remain unfulfilled. “The convict has committed sexual assault on a minor girl forgetting that he himself is a father of three daughters.

The public prosecutor while arguing the case for maximum sentence for the accused submitted that he be awarded the maximum punishment for 5 years as prescribed under law along with fine as the offence committed by the accused are against a minor girl as such he does not deserve any leniency by this court and should be awarded the maximum punishment.