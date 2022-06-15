Guru Hargobind’s birth anniversary celebrated with religious fervour

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR/ JAMMU, June 15: The birth anniversary of Guru Hargobind Ji, also known as Prakash Parv, was commemorated today with religious fervour, enthusiasm and gaiety across the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chatti Padshahi gurdwara in Rainawari area of Srinagar hosted the main religious ceremony on the birth anniversary of the sixth Sikh Guru, while devotees thronged other gurdwaras for prayers as well.

Manpreet Singh, a devotee, said that Shabadh Kirtans and langars were held at Chatti Padshahi and other gurudwaras around the Valley. In addition to prayers, Singh said the religious leaders shed insight on Guru Hargobindji’s teachings.

The devotees said that the sixth Guru had visited several parts of the Valley and that the day was very important to them. They said that several gurdwaras have been built in the Valley to honour the sixth Sikh Guru, who, at a very young age, continued the Guru Nanak’s mission.

“He has accomplished a number of notable feats throughout his life. He fought nearly four wars against the oppressive regimes of the period and won each one. He travelled around Kashmir and several gurudwaras were built by him,” a devotee said.

Similar celebrations were also held in Gurdwaras in various areas, including Tral, Rangreth, Pattan, Awantipora, and Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, greeted the people on the eve of Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji.

Expressing his good wishes on the auspicious occasion, the Lt Governor said Guru Hargobind Sahib Ji was the embodiment of compassion, bravery, sacrifice and universal brotherhood. The auspicious occasion of `Prakash Parv’ would serve to instil in the people a sense of sacrifice and brotherhood. The Lt Governor added that his profound message of leading an honest, truthful, and virtuous life continues to guide and inspire humanity.

Meanwhile, the Parkash Parav of sixth Guru Hargobind Singh Ji was celebrated at Gurudwara Digiana Ashram Jammu under the supervision of Mahant Manjit Singh Ji from Dera Nangali Sahib, Poonch.

Ragi Jathas recited the Shabad Gurvani and Parcharaks explained the preachings of great Guru.

Mahant Manjit Singh while concluding the function expressed gratitude to the Sangat and advised the young generation to be Amritdhari, follow the teachings of great Guru and keep distance from all the wicked and bad things particularly drugs and become good citizens.

Those who participated the meeting were Sudarshan Singh Wazir, Chairman Sikh United Front, Mohinder Singh chief organizer BKNSS, Darbinder Singh president Shiromani Akali Dal J&K, Rajinder Singh general secretary SAD, Raja Singh DGPC Member and others.

Meanwhile, under the chairmanship of Sahil Mahajan BJP Sanskriti Cell and SHO Kriti Sharma, a Langar was organized Swarn Singh on the occasion of Prakash Purab at Shahidi Chowk, Jammu.

Special community lunch, called Guru ka Langar was organised and served to the general public. The Langar and sweet water water Shabeel was served by guest of honour SHO Kriti Sharma among passerby public/pedestrians.