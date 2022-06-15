Former Minister, BJP Spokesperson & JK NYC Employees call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 15: A delegation of JK NYC Employees Association led by former Minister, Sunil Sharma; and Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson and Head Policy Research, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan.

The members of JK NYC delegation apprised the Lt Governor about their concerning issues and formulation of a policy for them.

Meanwhile, Abhijeet Jasrotia, BJP Spokesperson and Head Policy Research, also met the Lt Governor and discussed with him various issues pertaining to welfare of the people of the UT.

Jasrotia expressed his gratitude towards the Lt Governor for the dynamic and reformative policies for the people of J&K. He said that UT is witnessing a new era of development and complimented the administration for implementing a progressive industrial policy and initiative of CLU which will maximize investments and generate ample opportunities for local youth in coming times.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the members of the delegation assured them of appropriate redressal of their genuine grievances on merit. He further observed that UT Government is working continuously for ensuring equitable development of all regions with welfare benefits percolating to all sections of society.