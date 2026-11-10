Gurmat Samagam organised

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Nov 9: A Gurmat Samagam was organised at the newly constructed building of Gurudwara Singh Sabha, Biru Chack, tehsil Hiranagar, in Kathua district, with great religious devotion and enthusiasm.

The Darbar Hall was beautifully decorated by the Gurudwara Management Committee for the occasion.

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During the Samagam, Bhai Jasmeet Singh performed Gurbani Kirtan, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere. A large number of members of the local Sangat and devotees from nearby areas participated in the programme, paid obeisance and spent time in remembering and chanting the name of the almighty.

Addressing the gathering, Mohan Singh, president of the local Gurudwara Committee, highlighted the contributions and support extended by the Sangat towards the construction of the new Gurudwara building. He expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to the project and extended special compliments to the District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Kathua, for its cooperation and support.

Parveen Singh, general secretary, congratulated the local Committee and village Sangat for their dedicated efforts and hard work in constructing and furnishing the beautiful Gurudwara building. He appealed to the devotees to visit the Gurudwara Sahib regularly and actively participate in daily religious activities. He also highlighted the significance of Guru Granth Sahib, recalling the contribution of Guru Nanak Dev, the compilation of Aad Granth by Guru Arjan Dev on September 1, 1604, and its later recognition as ‘Shabad Guru’ by Guru Gobind Singh Ji. He urged everyone to follow the teachings of Guru Granth Sahib and contribute towards the welfare of society.

Charanjit Singh, president, District Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Kathua, expressed happiness over the construction of the beautiful Gurudwara Sahib with the collective efforts and cooperation of the local community and Sangat. He said that a Gurudwara holds great significance in the life of a Sikh, as it is not merely a place of worship but also a centre that teaches discipline, hard work, truthfulness and the importance of following the right path in life.

On the occasion, he honoured the members of the local committee and Dr. A.K. Gupta for their contributions and special participation in the Samagam.

Among those present were Daleej Singh, Kashmir Singh, Prithipal Singh, Harpreet Singh, Mohan Singh, Sukhwinder Singh, Makhan Singh and Bhai Jasmeet Singh.

The programme concluded with Ardas, followed by the serving of Langar to the entire Sangat.