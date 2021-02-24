Gunfight breaks out in Shalgul Bijbehara

ANANTNAG: A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces at Shalgul Srigufwara forest area in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 3 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter.

A senior police officer also confirmed the exchange of fire between forces and militants.

As per the sources, two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.