Gulmarg’s Affarwat Receives Season’s First Snowfall, Rains Lash J&K Parts

Srinagar, Sep 27: Affarwat in Gulmarg, a famous ski resort in north Kashmir, has received season’s first snowfall even as parts of Kashmir Valley received rainfall since yesterday.

An official said that Affarwat recorded 2 inches of snowfall since early morning.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir also received fresh rainfall, which brought mercury down after heat wave conditions for nearly five days.

An independent weather forecaster said that generally cloudy weather is expected across Jammu and Kashmir, with possibility of rain in some parts today.

“Sunny break in between is also possible in few areas,” he said, adding that towards night and early morning tomorrow, another rain spell is expected.

“Heavy intensity showers can’t be ruled out in Jammu plains while improvement in weather is expected from tomorrow morning or afternoon onwards,” he added.

He said mostly dry weather is expected until 4 October, with a significant fall in night temperatures. (KNO)