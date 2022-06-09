Gulmarg Gondola and tourists’ rush

Amidst sporadic acts of violence but undeterred by it, Kashmir this year is witnessing an unprecedented tourist boom , the feel of which can be there by just seeing the long queues for being the ”lucky” one to obtain a ticket for Gondola ride in the famous tourist resort of Gulmarg in Kashmir. The visiting tourists , locals etc want and prefer a ticket for the same day as the current booking is getting shifted from five to six days hence and even obtaining one for the ”future date” is what many people crave for. Tickets being sold through online mode leaves little doubt about managing the Gondola properly but it appears that all tickets should not be sold through online mode and a portion must be kept for on spot booking to minimise inconvenience to and enable same day ride to visiting people . Should there be more of Gondolas to keep pace with the demand for the tickets in order to enjoy its ride and make the ”event” memorable especially for tourists is what the authorities must look into.