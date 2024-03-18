Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis, OBCs get justice in Modi Govt: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 17: Gujjar, Bakerwal, and OBCs got justice in the Modi Government. It gave rights to the Pahari community, while it kept the rights of the Gujjar, Bakerwal, and Gaddi-Sippy Sheena communities intact. It is the BJP again that has given rights to every community including OBCs, which were ignored by earlier governments of NC, Congress & PDP, stated Ravinder Raina JK UT president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) here, today.

RavinderRaina, accompanied by Ghulam Ali Khatana, MP (Rajya Sabha) and Abdul Ghani Kohli, former Minister, while addressing a press conference at party Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar complimented Prime Minister, NarendraModi for giving rights to the Pahari community for fulfilling the long pending demand of the community, keeping intact 10% reservation rights of Gujjar, Bakerwal, Gaddi-Sippy Sheena community.

Raina elaborated that when the bill was placed in the Parliament, the Modi Government made it absolutely clear that justice will be delivered to the Pahari community while safeguarding the interests of the Gujjar-Bakerwal, Sheena communities. The earlier governments led by NC, Congress, and PDP did criminal injustice with these communities for 70 years and brought the black law of inter-district recruitment, putting the future of children of Gujjar-Bakerwal into the darkness.

It is the BJP that raised voice on inter-district recruitment rule, vehicles for the transportation of animals, gave political representation in DDC, BDC, and is always on the forefront to resolve the issues faced by these communities.

The LG administration of Jammu & Kashmir also made sure that the earlier quota to the communities is kept intact.

With the enactment of this rule, the benefit to the Paddri Tribe of Padder area, Gadda Brahmins, Kohli communities and others were given the benefit of 10% reservation along with the Pahari community.

“Several political personalities for their vested interests tried to misguide people on the issue, although it was made absolutely clear that the quota provided to Paharis would be separate from the earlier existing quota to STs”, said Raina.

Raina also said that more than 40 castes including Lohar, Nai, Teli, Hajam, Markban, Zargar, Jaat, WPRs were given the benefits under OBCs following the policy of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

The people of J&K have approved the policies of the Modi Government promoting peace and progress. The people are waiting to vote and elect Modi as Prime Minister for the 3rd term. said Raina.