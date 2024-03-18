Srinagar hosts maiden Formula-4 car racing event

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 17: In a bid to bolster tourism and broaden career horizons for local youth, Srinagar today witnessed its inaugural Formula-4 car racing spectacle.

Professional Formula-4 drivers from across the country were in attendance, dazzling spectators with their daring maneuvers and captivating audiences for nearly four hours starting at 10 in the morning.

This is very heartening to see. It will help further showcase the beauty of Jammu and Kashmir. India offers great opportunities for motorsports to thrive and Srinagar is right on top of the places where it can happen: PM Modi

Spanning 1.7 kilometers, the adrenaline-fueled event navigated from Lalit Ghat along the picturesque banks of Dal Lake to Nehru Park within the city limits.

Enthusiastic crowds flocked to witness the exhilarating competition, seizing the opportunity to engage with seasoned drivers post-event, during which they offered guidance to youngsters aspiring to embrace motorsports.

With meticulous planning, authorities ensured a seamless experience for attendees, including track preparation, enhanced safety measures with medical teams and robust security set up.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir V.K. Bidhuri, on the occasion, said that the event showcases the changing landscape of J&K, while urging the youth not to attempt the stunts and other actions performed by the professionals. “The event will expand the range of alternatives for Kashmiri sports.”

One of the participants termed it adventurous, saying: “I was excited about it for a long time; it was an amazing experience; the road is a bit narrow, but we did it.”

The event emerged from a partnership between Formula-4 and the Indian Racing League, facilitated by the Tourism Department, marking a significant stride towards showcasing the region’s potential in motorsports.

Organizers emphasized that beyond speed and rivalry, the race epitomized resilience and unity, inspiring local youth to explore avenues in Formula-4 racing, contributing to Kashmir’s burgeoning reputation in motorsports.

“It goes beyond the usual motive; the event was grand and historic. Formula-4 will be an addition to the adventure in Kashmir,” the organizers said.

Officials noted that the event aimed to introduce a culture of Formula-4 in the Valley, where motorsports has been gaining popularity in recent years.

Meanwhile, two Formula 4 race cars taking part in a demo run along the banks of the Dal Lake. hit the temporary barricades erected for the safety of spectators, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the accident, they said.

The demo run was organised on Boulevard Road along the Dal Lake’s banks to promote motorsports in Kashmir.