Gujjar-Bakkerwals demand reservation of 7 wards for STs in JMC elections

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: An amalgamation of about one dozen Gujjar Bakkerwal organizations today under the common banner of All J&K Gujjar Bakkerwals Coordination Committee demanded the Government to reserve 7 wards for Scheduled Tribes (STs) in the upcoming Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) elections.

Addressing a press conference here at Press Club, convener, co-convener and spokespersons Anwar Chowdhary, Bashir Ahmed Noon, Mushtaq Ahmed, Aslam Khan, Corporator Sobat Ali, Ch Hussain Ali Wafa and other prominent Dhodi Gujjar leader Syed Ali and Jameel Choudhary termed the claim of political reservation to ST of J&K as a big joke.

While speaking they said that in the recent process of JMC election, only two wards out of 75 have been reserved for STs but according to rules seven wards should have been reserved for ST. They further stated that ST inhabited wards have been reserved for SC, especially ward number 74 where SC population is only 3%. “By reserving this seat to SC, the very purpose of reservation to ST is defeated and also there is intention of the authorities concerned to create a division between ST and SC,” they said.

They also lambasted the false claims of the Government vis-a-vis granting rights to this community, particularly rights under Forest Rights Act & Political Reservation. They alleged STs are not being provided their rights even in general development works and even they are being ignored from the basic facilities like water, electricity, roads, pathways, education, medical facilities, security from anti-social elements who day in and day out threaten this community people to run away from the areas.

These Gujjar-Bakkerwal representatives demanded establishment of two Gujjar Bakkerwals Colonies in both the Provinces of J& so that they could also keep their cattle at the pattern of “PMAY” and they may be in a position to continue with their traditional, natural and old profession and also can save their culture as has been directed by the Supreme Court that Culture of Scheduled Tribe should be saved and protected.