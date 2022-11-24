Gujarat election | Dr Jitendra holds interactive meetings with medical professionals,others

AHMEDABAD, November 24 : Throughout the day, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State(Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh held a series of interactive meetings with different professional groups of the city as a part of the election campaign for the State assembly.

Among these, his meeting with the medical professionals of the city was the largest and longest as it was attended by nearly 1000 prominent doctors from different specialities and the meeting lasted for nearly three hours. Prior to that, the Minister held separate meetings with a group of lawyers, a group of traders as well as a group of educationists, among others.

Talking to the media on the sidelines, Dr Jitendra Singh said, during the last Gujarat election in 2017 also, he had undertaken a similar exercise with groups of Diamond merchants and Textile industry representatives in Surat who had certain clarifications to seek about the GST which had then been recently implemented, However, he said, there is no such issue this time and it is virtually BJP versus None in Gujarat and those who had put up some opposition against BJP in 2017 have also now joined BJP and are campaigning for Modi’s policy and the double engine government.

Expressing confidence that this time it is going to be a record victory for BJP in Gujarat election breaking all previous records, Dr Jitendra Singh said, all the other political parties have gone into hiding and it is only BJP that is holding the ground.

Addressing the doctors, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives like Ayushman Bharat and medical devices reforms are being cited even in other countries of the world today. He said, India has emerged as the most cost-effective healthcare destination in the world and in the years to come medical tourism is also going to contribute substantially to India’s economy.

The senior doctors, many of whom were personally known to Dr Jitendra Singh, lauded his performance first as a medical professional then as a Minister and said that he had excelled in whichever field he chose to work in. Thanking them Dr Jitendra Singh said, a practising doctor has a close contact with all sections of society and can function as an opinion maker as well as an effective messenger of various welfare programmes started by the Modi government.

During his meeting with the group of lawyers and advocates, Dr Jitendra Singh discussed and dwelt in detail the legal and constitutional changes brought about by Modi for Ease of Living for Common man. He pointed out that while previous governments could remove just 1,300 obsolete laws which came in the way of smooth administration and economic growth in 66 years, Modi Government in the last 8 years weeded out about 1600 obsolete central Acts not consonant with the times, we live in.

In his meeting with businessmen and traders from the Sindhi community, Dr Jitendra Singh mentioned that many of them have their roots in Pakistan and he himself hailing from border UT of Jammu & Kashmir, he was well aware of the cross border mischief from Islamabad. He said, it is for the first time that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the defence forces have been given free hand to deal professionally with the adversaries. In this context, he cited the surgical strike carried out for the first time in 2016 after Modi took over as Prime Minister.