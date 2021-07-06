GST collections total Rs 92,849 crore in June

NEW DELHI : The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June totalled Rs 92,849 crore, the government said on Tuesday.

Of this, Central GST was at Rs 16,424 crore, state GST Rs 20,397, integrated GST Rs 49,079 crore (including Rs 25,762 crore collected on import of goods) and Cess Rs 6,949 crore (including Rs 809 crore collected on import of goods).

The figures include GST collection from domestic transactions between June 5 and July 5. Taxpayers were given various relief measures in the form of waiver/reduction in interest on delayed return filing for 15 days in the wake of Covid pandemic second wave.

GST collections in June are 2 per cent higher than the GST revenues in the same month of last year, said a statement released by the Ministry of Finance.

During May, GST collection after posting above Rs 1 lakh crore mark for eight months in a row, the collection in June dropped below Rs 1 lakh crore. The GST collection for June is related to business transactions made during May.

The e-way bill data for May shows 3.99 crore e-way bills were generated as compared to 5.88 crore in April, down by more than 30 per cent.

With a reduction in caseload and easing of lockdowns, the e-way bills generated during June totalled Rs 5.5 crore due to recovery of trade and business. (AGENCY)