Jammu, Jul 28: Security forces defused a grenade found in a border hamlet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.
Some passersby spotted the grenade near a house in Danka village along the LoC in Nowshera belt and informed the police on Wednesday evening, they said.
Police and Army rushed to the area and defused the grenade safely. (Agencies)
Grenade found in border hamlet in J&K’s Rajouri
