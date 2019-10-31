‘Green inhalers’ can drastically cut down carbon footprint and med costs: Study

LONDON: Switching to ‘greener inhalers’ can lead large cut down on carbon emissions, and may also reduce drug costs with the use of less expensive alternative brands, according to a study.

Looking at the prescription data from England in 2017, researchers, including those from the University of Cambridge in the UK, collated the carbon footprint data on inhalers—commonly used for conditions such as asthma—and compared the financial and environmental costs of different inhalers.

The study, published in the BMJ, noted that the commonly used metered dose inhalers (MDI) — that delivers a measured amount of medication as a mist patients can inhale—contained the propellant gas hydrofluoroalkane (HFA) which is a potent greenhouse gas.

The researchers found that about 50 million inhalers were prescribed in England in 2017, of which nearly 70 per cent were metered-dose inhalers.

According to the researchers, MDIs contributed the equivalent of almost 4 per cent of the global carbon footprint—the total amount of greenhouse gases produced to directly and indirectly support human activities.

They said that alternatives such as dry powder inhalers (DPI) and aqueous mist inhalers had much lesser carbon footprint, and large scale uptake of the DPIs could also reduce the costs.

The carbon footprints of MDIs were between 10-37 times those of dry powder inhalers, the study noted.

“For every 10% of MDIs changed to DPIs, drug costs decrease by £8.2M annually,” the researchers wrote in the study.

Replacing one MDI out of every ten with a DPI would also reduce carbon dioxide equivalent emissions by 58 kilotonnes—roughly the same as would arise from 180,000 return car journeys from London to Edinburgh, the researchers said.

According to the researchers, at the individual level each MDI replaced by a DPI could save the equivalent of between 150 and 400kg of CO2 annually which they said is similar to many actions that environmentally-concerned individuals are taking at home such as installing wall insulation at home, recycling, or cutting out meat.

“Any move towards ‘greener’ inhalers would need to ensure that replacements were cost effective,” said study co-author Alexander Wilkinson of East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust in the UK.

Wilkinson said that by switching to less expensive brands it would still be possible to make a positive impact on carbon emissions while at the same time reducing drug costs.

“It’s important to stress that patients shouldn’t stop using their usual treatments to reduce their carbon footprint. Instead we recommend patients review their condition and treatment at least annually with their healthcare professional and at this point discuss whether a more environmentally-friendly inhaler is available and appropriate in their situation,” he said.

Study co-author James Smith from the University of Cambridge said switching to inhalers which are better for the environment could help individuals, and the NHS as a whole, reduce their impact on the climate significantly.

“This is an important step towards creating a zero carbon healthcare system fit for the 21st century,” Smith said. (agencies)

SPO-DRAVID-CONFLICT (UPGRADING)

Conflict of Interest: BCCI ethics officer asks Dravid to depose on November 12 NEW DELHI, Oct 31:

BCCI ethics officer D K Jain has asked Indian cricket great Rahul Dravid to appear in person for the second time, on November 12, for “further submissions and clarifications” on the conflict of interest allegations levelled against him.

The 46-year-old former India captain had earlier explained his case in the personal hearing held in Mumbai on September 26.

MPCA life member Sanjiv Gupta had filed the complaint against Dravid, alleging conflict of interest in his current role as National Cricket Academy (NCA) Head and being an India Cements employee.

“Jain wrote to Dravid on Wednesday night, asking him to depose on November 12 in New Delhi. Gupta too will be heard,” a BCCI official told PTI.

Dravid is currently the NCA Director in Bengaluru besides being a vice-president in the India Cements group, which owns the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings.

He was also the head coach of the India A and Under-19 teams before being handed the NCA role, which includes monitoring the progress of these two sides as well.

Dravid has already given a reply and defended himself saying he has taken leave of absence from India Cements and he has nothing to do with the Chennai Super Kings. As per the BCCI constitution, no individual can hold more than one post at the same time.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) was in charge of the BCCI when the September hearing took place but a new set of officer-bearers were elected last week, ending the 33-month tenure of the Supreme Court-appointed panel.

The new BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, has already said that the conflict of interest is a “very serious issue” facing Indian cricket.

In fact, Ganguly had lashed out after Dravid was issued a notice in August, saying “God help Indian cricket”.

Before demitting the office, the CoA, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a “straight-jacketed” conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.

If the amendment is accepted by the apex court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles.

They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won’t be barred from commentary stints. (agencies)