Govt’s main focus is to empower PRIs with 3Fs: LG

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 2: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today interacted with a 55-member delegation of PRI representatives from Kashmir Division, at the Raj Bhavan here.

Interacting with the members of the delegation, the Lt Governor observed that the main focus of the Government is to empower the PRIs with 3Fs- funds, functions and functionaries.

The Lt Governor said that Jan Bhagidari is the key pillar of people-centric governance, and with the help of PRIs, the Government is formulating development plans as per the needs of the people and ensuring Government programmes and initiatives are delivered at their doorsteps.

The delegation comprising of BDC chairpersons, Sarpanchs and Panchs led by Sheikh Muzaffar, President, J&K Nationalist People’s Front expressed gratitude to the Lt Governor for the efficient grievance redressal mechanism established in J&K through JK-IGRAMS and LG’s Mulaqaat, and the effective measures taken to uproot corruption from J&K.

The Lt Governor said the grassroots democracy in J&K has been empowered by the implementation of 73rd and 74th amendment of the Constitution, and transfer of Funds, Functions, and Functionaries to the PRIs and Urban Local Bodies.

“PRI representatives are key stakeholders in holistic and equitable development. They are playing a major role in reaching out to the last person in queue with all the benefits of the government schemes and it clearly shows in our path breaking achievements in the last two years,” Lt Governor said.

The District Capex Budget has been substantially increased in the last two years. We have minimised human interface in availing various government services for citizens, he added.

The Lt Governor also cited comparison of various parameters in health, education, social welfare, agriculture, rural development, and power sectors, which have seen visible improvement in the last three years.

“Earlier, the Neonatal Mortality Rate was 23.1 in J&K UT. It has come down to single digit, 9.8. Infant Mortality Rate was 32.4 in 2015-16 , today it has come down to half i.e. 16.3. The under-5 mortality rate was 37.6 in 2015-16, which has come down by half to 18.5 today. And, in all these parameters J&K today leads the national average. The national average of Teacher-Pupil ratio in primary education is 32:1 while in J&K it is 14:1. The national average of water coverage is 50.30% while in J&K UT it is 57.86. The national average of forest and tree cover is 24.62% while in J&K it is 54 %. The national average of per capita energy consumption is 1208 unit while in J&K it is 1384 units,” Lt Governor said.

A transparent, responsible and accountable governance system has been established in Jammu Kashmir. We are completing five times more projects now and average cost has also come down. This is huge achievement as far as transparent system is concerned, the Lt Governor added.

Earlier, the members of the delegation including Ch Abdul Hamid, Chairperson, Sarpanch Coordination committee and Sarfaraz Mattu put forth the various issues and demands pertaining to better functioning of three-tier Panchayati Raj System in J&K.

The Lt Governor also received memorandums from the PRI representatives and assured them of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands of their respective areas on merit.