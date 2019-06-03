Govt’s ambitious ‘Back to Village’ Programme from June 20-27

GOs to be deputed to all 4500 Panchayats

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: In a significant decision aimed at strengthening the Panchayats, the State Government today announced its ambitious programme ‘Back to the Village’, which will be launched between June 20 and 27 covering all 4500 Panchayats, which will be accessed by the Gazetted Officers of the State, during week long programme.

The Government today also set-up a high-level Committee to work out modalities of the programme and coordinate it, an official order said.

Only on May 27 i.e. immediately after the completion of process for general elections, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had shared with the Administrative Secretaries the concept of ‘District Secretaries and Back to the Village Programme’, which has been devised on the directions of Governor Satya Pal Malik to give fillip to development process and ensure prompt redressal of public grievances and faster service delivery.

The official order issued today by the General Administration Department (GAD) said the Government has decided to organize ‘Back to the Village’ Programme tentatively between June 20 and 27.

Under the programme, it said, all 4500 Panchayats will be accessed by the Gazetted Officers of the State with each officer spending a minimum of two days including one night in the Panchayat allocated to them.

This, according to sources, will ensure good coordination between Panchayats and the Government and will help the Panchayat members to know their powers, works and other related issues.

The Principal Secretary to Government, Planning Development and Monitoring Department (PD&MD) will be Chairman of the Committee established today by the Government for drawing up contours, workout the modalities and other details of ‘Back to the Village’ Programme and finalize template/proforma in consultations with the Deputy Commissioners for used by the officers during their stay in the Panchayats.

Other Members of the Committee included Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Information Department, Divisional Commissioners of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department and Representative of the Information Technology Department.

The Committee has been mandated to finalize schedule of the Programme, design content of the Programme, decide upon exact information/details to be collected at the Panchayat level, work out activities to be undertaken during the Programme (to be assisted by PD&MD/RDD & PRI) and allocation of the officers to the Panchayats.

It has also been tasked to decide upon the instructions or orders to be issued in connection with the Programme, disseminate information about the Programme among the various stakeholders for generating awareness and any additional information to be included in the template as may be critical to a particular District/Panchayat.

“A joint cell comprising 4 to 5 officers from Planning Development & Monitoring Department and General Administration Department will assist the Committee, which will also seek assistance of any of the officers as may be required,’’ the Government order said.

It added that the Committee will commence its work from today itself and complete the assigned task by June 10.

The Principal Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department will be overall coordinator of the Programme.