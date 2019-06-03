Ajatshatru reviews Kheer Bhawani Mela arrangements

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 3: BJP senior leader, Member Legislative Council (MLC) and Trustee, Shree Dharmarth Trust, Ajatshatru Singh today visited Mata Kheer Bhawani Shrine in Ganderbal district to take stock of various arrangements for the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The shrine being managed by Dharmarth Trust is expected to attract thousands of devotees in next few days as people from across the country will be participating in three-day long mega-event.

Ajatshatru Singh, while reviewing all the arrangements for the mela, visited each and every facility. He expressed his satisfaction over the provision of separate toilet blocks for males and females. He asked the Trust authorities to ensure proper hygiene during the mela.

As trustee of Dharmarth trust, he directed the general manager incharge of the shrine to provide all possible assistance to the devotees by way of providing them proper place to stay and provide them with blankets etc. He also asked the Trust authorities to depute sufficient number of priests and other support staff for the event.

He also talked to concerned authorities for ensuring smooth conduct of the Kheer Bhawani Mela. He expressed hope that just like previous years Tourism Department, Health Services, Security agencies, local administration and the local population will come forward to make the event a grand success. He also appealed the devotees to ensure proper hygiene and discipline during the mela as a large number of devotees are expected to be there during the three day event.

The legislator also inspected the main temple, accommodation facilities, STP plant, decoration arrangements, etc. The legislator showed concern for poor condition of the road leading to the shrine and assured the locals that he will take up the matter with the concerned authorities. He also said that the shrine needs more space to house devotees as the shrine is also used by Shri Amarnath yatries during the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra.

Ajatshatru later offered special prayers at the shrine and wished for peace, prosperity and development in the State. While interacting with the devotees from various places, he expressed hope that such shrines will promote brotherhood, tolerance and spread a message of co-existence.