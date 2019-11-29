Govt working on implementation of 73rd, 74th amendments to empower PRIs: LG

* Assures review of Ring Road Project

Excelsior Correspondent

Budgam, Nov 29: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today said that Government was working on implementation of 73rd and 74th amendments of Panchayat Raj Act to empower Panchayat members to work more effectively across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt. Governor made these remarks while addressing a huge gathering during Back to Village-2 programme at Sonpah, Beerwah in Budgam district. The Lt. Governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseeer Ahmad Khan and IG Kashmir, SP Pani.

During his maiden visit to the district, the Lt. Governor observed that the B2V programme was going smoothly across J&K and he was overwhelmed to see people in large members taking part in the programme. He said that the ongoing programme has generated massive response from the public; however, unfortunately some people are trying to sabotage it in some areas.

Condemning the recent incident in Hakura, Anantnag, in which a local Sarpanch and an officer lost their lives, the Lt. Governor said that such incidents are aimed at disrupting the people-centric welfare programmes and schemes.

Stressing on the extensive follow up of the B2V programme, the Lt. Governor observed that the ongoing programme is meant to empower people at grass root level and assured that the ongoing programme shall be taken to its logical end.

Emphasizing on the speedy completion of development projects, the Lt. Governor said that a thorough review of ring road project will be taken for prompt redressal of all issues regarding the project and its early start.

The Lt. Governor observed that a review of PM’s Package shall also be taken for its equitable implementation across the J&K. Special focus is being given on the completion of 2500 languishing projects out of which half of the projects have been completed, he added.

He highlighted the importance of sensitizing people about various Government run welfare schemes and informed that GoI has launched many people centric schemes for the development and prosperity of the common masses including an ambitious scheme like “Har Ghar Jal”, which would ensure supply of tapped water to every household of the country.

Earlier, the Lt. Governor inspected the stalls established by various departments for awareness regarding their schemes, products and machinery. He interacted with officials and enquired about the implementation of schemes run by the concerned departments.

The Lt. Governor also distributed certificates, water purifiers and monetary incentives to hundreds of beneficiaries facilitated by various departments under various government schemes and provided a computer system to Panchayat Ghar, Sonpah. On the occasion, various cultural programmes were performed to highlight the importance of the B2V2 programme.

DDC Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai, SP Budgam, Amod Ashok Nagpure, BDC chairmen and hundreds of Panchayat members were also present on the occasion.