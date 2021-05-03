Govt urges educational institutions to postpone offline exams scheduled in May

NEW DELHI : Due to the second wave of COVID-19, the Ministry of Education on Monday urged all all the heads of centrally funded institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May.

In a letter addressed to all the heads of centrally funded institutions, Secretary, Higher Education Amit Khare has urged the institutions to postpone all offline examinations scheduled in the month of May 2021. The online examinations may however continue, he said.

The letter also stated that the decision will be reviewed in the first week of June 2021.

The institutions have been further advised to ensure that if anyone in the institution needs any assistance it should be provided immediate possible.

All institutions have to encourage eligible persons to go for vaccination and ensure that everyone follows COVID-19 appropriate behavior to remain safe. (Agency)