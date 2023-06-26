Govt Transfers Two JKAS Officers

JAMMU, Jun 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Dharam Paul, JKAS, Deputy Director, Libraries, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Sunil Kumar, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the Directorate of Rural Sanitation, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Central) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, against an available vacancy.