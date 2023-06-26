EMPLOYMENT (26-06-2023)

REQUIRED

Telecaller (Female)

Interested candidates can WhatsApp their CV @ 9055580001

URGENTLY REQUIRED

1. Account Manager – (Knowing Tally/Busy)

2.Computer Operator – (MS Office/Excel Fresher)

3. HR Manager/Executive – (Fresher/Exp.)

4. Data Entry Operator – (Typing Speed 25)

5. Visa Counsellor/Coordinator – (E/F)

6. Branch Manager – Exp.)

7. Tele caller/Receptionist – (Fresher)

8. Driver – (Private/Family Car)

9. Sales Manager/Sales Executive (E/F)

Contact : BRAVE SECURITY AND

PLACEMENT SERVICES

Address: 669, Sector – C, Sainik Colony Jammu.

Mobile No.: 9796733175, 9797721646

Email: bsbravesec@gmail.com

Required

1. Two Experienced Sales Person for Pharmaceutical Agency (wholesale) preferable with owned vehicle.

2. Two Computer Operator with good knowledge of Computer.

3. Two Medical Representative with good experience in relevant field.

Salary Negotiable according to Experience.

Freshers can also apply.

HANSRAJ AND SONS AGENCIES

8 RESHAMGARH COLONY

BEHIND SUPER SPECIALITY HOSPITAL

NEAR WATER TANK, JAMMU

E mail: -hrsjk2014@gmail.com

Mobile No.:- 9419189485, 9419193224

WORK FROM HOME

Required 5 candidates for work from Home work No age bar, No Qualification require. Candidate should have own computer. Fresher/Experience & Male/Female. Both can apply. Salary between 10 to 12 Thousand.

90860-85474

hr7colours2011@gmail.com

REQUIRED

Assistant HR for security agency, candidate should have knowledge of computer and fluently speaking English and have knowledge of depositing online compliances like ESIC and PF.

Salary- No Bar for right candidate.

Contact: 8803511283, 8803511284/8803511282/8803511290

Please send resume on email

captainuandh@gmail.com

Captain Security and placement Services Roop Nagar Jammu

(8803511283, 8803511284,8803511290)