Govt to provide security to political workers: LG

‘Need to introspect what J&K got in 70 years’

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Aug 12: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said that the Government will ensure better security arrangements for all the elected Sarpanchs and Panchs besides other political workers who are facing militant threats.

Click here to watch video

“Some political workers and panchayat representatives were killed recently, I express my heartfelt condolences to their families. My administration stands with their families. Some measures to protect Panchayat representatives and political workers have already been taken but we will ensure better security arrangements for them in the days ahead,” LG Sinha said at SKICC here after launching a departmental and district level Coffee Table books highlighting developmental interventions made in J&K in the past one year.

On the occasion, COVID-19 warriors, Panchayat and ULB representatives were felicitated while a short film on the ongoing developmental works was also played.

Sinha while assuring better security arrangements for the political workers and Panchayat representatives, said: “The administration needs to be cautious while framing the future security strategy for the Panchayat representatives and other political workers.”

Sinha’s statement came after a series of attacks on Panchayat members especially linked to the BJP. Police and administration has moved around 2000 workers to secure places for the time being till a mechanism is evolved to provide them better security.

He said the administration led by him with consultations will create a better atmosphere and to ensure a peaceful and dignified life for the people of J&K.

“We will ensure J&K’s development without any disparity. This is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for. He told me that I should work for the speedy development of J&K. Development has taken place but I feel there is a need to speed up the process on ground level,” Sinha said.

He said J&K’s Panchayati Raj Act is stronger than other States and UTs of India. “When we talk about change, we need to change ourselves first,” the LG said, adding that democracy will flourish in Jammu and Kashmir and “all of us will have to work towards that.”

Sinha launched the Coffee Table Books of UT, Districts and Departments highlighting the major developmental interventions being made in J&K in the past one year, during an event ‘Synergy – progress through people’ held here at SKICC.

During his address, he observed that the month of August has a great significance in the history of India. “We must introspect what J&K has got in the past 70 years. A new beginning of change has been witnessed by J&K and the UT Government is trying to push the agenda of development and progress forward. J&K’s development and the welfare of its people is the top most priority of the Central and the UT Government,” he asserted.

The Lt Governor said that the last two years have seen a massive developmental push with unprecedented acceleration of developmental works and projects in J&K and the impact has been visible on the ground.

The focus of the J&K Government in the last 2 years has been to give people a voice by strengthening grassroots democracy and empowering institutions of local self-government through participatory governance, he added.

“Let us all come together to fulfil the Gandhiji’s dream of rural empowerment and reach out to the masses with the common objective i.e equitable development”, Sinha said.

Stressing on zero tolerance for corruption, he emphasized on optimal utilization of public money on the welfare of the people only.

Asserting that change begins with self, the Lt Governor maintained “we need to change ourselves so that others emulate us.” He exhorted the officers to implement the best administrative practices to restore faith of the general public in accountable governance.

He said that the people of J&K have high expectations from the Government and the present generation is looking at us with hope. He called for committed efforts from all the stakeholders to meet the expectations of the people of J&K. “The UT of J&K has no parallel in terms of resources and natural beauty, and all we need is to put in coordinated efforts to reach the new heights of development,” he added.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor also paid tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives while upholding the democratic values.

Giving due recognition to the significant role being played by the frontline Warriors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, the Lt Governor felicitated 20 COVID warriors. Meanwhile, six national level awardee Sarpanche and a couple of ULB representatives were also felicitated by the Lt Governor for best practices and outstanding work in their respective Panchayats and Municipalities.

The role of Panchayats and ULBs in communication, social awareness, supporting the health system and in public functions like sanitation is praiseworthy, Sinha said.

He urged the people to take precautionary measures and follow all the COVID-19 related SOPs issued by the Government to prevent the transmission of the deadly disease.

Welcome address was delivered by Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda.

Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor – Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and Baseer Ahmad Khan; BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner, Finance department; Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education; Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor, besides Administrative Secretaries of various departments along with Deputy Commissioners and senior officers were present on the occasion.