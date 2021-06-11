Govt to procure 44 cr doses of vaccines

Only a day after the Prime Minister announced a major shift in the Government’s vaccination policy and promising free vaccines to States, the Central Government placing orders for procuring 44 crore vials of two vaccines, viz Covishied and Covaxin points to the seriousness accorded to the matter and be in preparedness and in such a position so as to kick-start a new chapter in vaccination drive across the country right from 21st of this month and be in a position to maintain consistency in supplying the vaccine doses without any humps or breaks. It is learnt that the manufacturers of the vaccines would be in a position to deliver the consignments between August and December of this year. To make sure that all above the age of 18 are vaccinated, a coordinated drive and close cooperation between the Centre and the States/Union Territories is necessary as the volume and the extent of the job demands that approach. Universalising the vaccination programme nationwide and free of cost in phase three which started from May 1 must pick up further to ensure that maximum people got inoculated in shortest possible period even though the task is gigantic and so far 23 crore have been vaccinated in the country