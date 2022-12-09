Govt to make officers/officials accountable for delay in delivery of public services

After ‘Auto Push System’, guidelines to be out soon

*Digital Services Rules likely within 6 months

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Dec 9: The Union Government has decided to make officers/officials accountable for delay in providing public services, both online as well as offline, in case they are delayed beyond timelines fixed by the authorities. While the Government recently introduced Auto Push System, the detailed guidelines are being finalized and are expected to be out in the next few days.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the Government recently observed that in some cases, the public wasn’t getting the services within timelines and the existing guidelines in this regard were being ignored. With a view to ensure that the timelines for the services are strictly adhered to by the Government officers/officials, it has been decided that they will be held accountable in case of unreasonable delay in providing services to the people within the fixed time.

Asserting that the General Administration Department (GAD) has recently introduced Auto Push System for gradual mapping of 3 Services, to begin with, sources said rest of the services will be covered under it in next three to four months.

“An Assessment System has also come into effect from the GAD to monitor delivery of the services to the people,” they said, adding gradually all Services will have timelines as the idea is to ensure that the people don’t suffer.

Maintaining that provision of punishment and fine is already in place for delay in providing of certain services, sources said, fresh guidelines in this regard will be released by the Government shortly.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir has been one of the earliest States to bring out a legislation on public services delivery in the form of the Public Services Guarantee Act, 2011, the sources recalled that the Act provides for delivery of Services to the public within the stipulated time.

“The recent amendments include provision of e-Services. It’s expedient to design a comprehensive set of Rules under Section 17 of the Act to provide for norms and procedures for realization of the goals of Digital Jammu and Kashmir,” the sources said.

They include the specification of digital services, their respective service levels, the modes of digital delivery, and the digital architecture, infrastructure and human resources required to support the same.

“It shall be endeavour of the Government to bring out these Rules in a consultative manner within a period of six months,” the sources said.

They said the Government is determined to ensure that all Services are provided to the people within the stipulated period if the formalities are complete. There can be no compromise in this direction.

However, they added, while making the Government officers/officials accountable, it will be ensured that they are not victimized. Every aspect will be taken into account and while ensuring that people get the Services well in time and without any hindrance, rights of the officers/officials will also be protected.

The officers/officials in the Civil Secretariat were engaged in ensuring gradual mapping of almost all the Services in next three to four months and ensure success of the Auto Push System.

It may be mentioned here that the Government has already made several Services Online and fixed their timelines. Barring certain exceptions, the system is working well and is being reviewed/monitored by the Government officers from time to time and steps taken to make it more efficient and people-friendly, the sources said.