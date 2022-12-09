CS releases 3rd edition of IASOWA magazine ‘UDAAN’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 9: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today released the third edition of IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA), J&K Magazine ‘UDAAN’ at Convention Centre here.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Secretary General Administrative Department (GAD), Dr. Piyush Singla; President, IASOWA, Dr. Amita Mehta; senior officers and other members of the IASOWA were also present on the occasion.

Speaking after the release of magazine, Dr. Mehta applauded the efforts of IASOWA for timely publication of the magazine which covers diverse contents of public importance. He commended the management of magazine and members for establishing such a good platform to promote different kinds of social activities.

The Chief Secretary expressed happiness on the fact that despite having pressing engagements at home, the ladies have carved out time for such a noble work. He advised them to continue this good work and create awareness among public about various positive things happening on the ground through this publication.

Speaking on the occasion, President IASOWA, Dr. Amita Mehta applauded all the members of IASOWA and others associated with this publication for bringing out such a vibrant publication.

In her speech, Dr. Amita also highlighted the various activities carried out by IASOWA like donation drives, plantation drives, health camps and other events of public importance.