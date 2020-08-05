Govt to capture details of Domicile Certificates issued manually

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 5: For capturing data of the Domicile Certificates issued manually, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has impressed upon all the competent authorities to enter details of all such certificates into the application portal.

A circular in this regard was issued today by the General Administration Department for ensuring accuracy in the data collection and real time monitoring to avoid chances of any misuse.

“Keeping in consideration the requirement for capturing of data of Domicile Certificates, it has been decided that the Competent Authorities shall enter the details of the certificates issued manually for which the portal is being enable,” reads the circular.