Govt sets up Panel to look into assets of JK

NEW DELHI, Sept 9: The Centre has constituted a three-member committee to look into distribution of assets and liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between two successor Union Territories, which will come into existence on October 31, according to an official notification.

While former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra will be the chairman of the committee, retired IAS officer Arun Goyal and retired Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer Giriraj Prasad Gupta will be its members.

“…in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 84 and Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central Government hereby constitutes the advisory committee,” the Home Ministry notification said.

As per Section 84 of the Act, the assets and liabilities of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir have to be apportioned between the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (PTI)