Govt sacks 22 senior officers for corruption

NEW DELHI: The Government on Monday compulsorily retired another 22 senior officers over corruption and other charges and CBI traps.

”The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has compulsorily retired another 22 senior officers of the rank of Superintendent/AO over corruption and other charges,” according to sources here.

It is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Independence Day, wherein he said, ”Some black sheep in the tax administration may have misused their powers and harassed taxpayers, either by targeting honest assesses or by taking excessive action for minor or procedural violations. (AGENCIES)