‘ED, CBI and fear’ this is new democracy, says Akhilesh; BJP asks why is he afraid

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav slammed the BJP-led Centre on Monday, alleging that it was trying to give a new definition to democracy through the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department.

The BJP hit back promptly asking why the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister was afraid.

“Both, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) and ED (Enforcement Directorate) are autonomous organisations, and those involved in corruption are being probed. Why is Akhilesh Yadav afraid?” State BJP chief Swatantradev Singh told reporters here.

Singh’s remarks came after Yadav said, “One should learn institutional control from the BJP. No Government has done it earlier. ED, CBI and fear–this is new democracy. The BJP is trying to give a new definition to democracy through the ED and the Income Tax (department), and creating fear.” (AGENCIES)