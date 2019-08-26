5 KAS Officers Transferred

1. Ravinder Kumar, IAS (JK:2012), Managing Director, J&K IT Infrastructure Company, holding additional charge of Managing Director, SIDCO, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K S:[DCO. He shall also hold the charge of the post of Managing Director, JK Trade Promotion Organization, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

2. Ravinder Kumar Bhat, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), vice Mr. Mohammad Shafiq Chak.

3. Gulzar Ahmad Dar, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration

Department, is posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.

4. Mohammad Shafiq Chak, KAS, Mission Director, Rashtriya Uchachatar Shiksha Abhiyan, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department. He shall assume the charge after availing earned

5. Mr. Atul Kumar, KAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration

Department, is posted as Deputy Director, CDS, Jammu, against an available vacancy.