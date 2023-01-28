Govt Retrieves 15-Kanal Orchard From Occupation Of Former Minister Haseeb Drabu In Shopian: Officials

SRINAGAR, Jan 28: The authorities on Saturday said it retrieved about 15 kanals of land illegally occupied by former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu during the ongoing eviction drive in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

“Among the 100s of kanals of illegally occupied land freed today, Shopian administration retrieved 15 Kanals of illegally occupied high value orchard land from former Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu (15 Kanals). Govt’s zero-tolerance policy ensures land is used for public benefit,” he said. (KNO)