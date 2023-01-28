Govt Reconstitutes Board Of Directors Of J&K Cements Limited

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 28: The government on Saturday reconstituted Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Cements Limited.

“In supersession of all previous orders on the subject and in terms of Article 77(c) of the Articles of Association (AoA) of the Corporation, sanction is hereby accorded to the re-constitution of the Board of Directors of Jammu & Kashmir Cements Limited….,” read a government order.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, has been named as Chairman while Prashant Goyal, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries & Commerce Department, H. Rajesh Prasad, IAS, Principal Secretary to the Government, Power Development Department, Dr. Neelu Gera, IFS, Chairman, Pollution Control Board, Dr.Raghav Langer, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, O. P. Bhagat, JKAS, Director, Geology & Mining Department, S.L Pandita, Director General, Codes, Finance Department, Javed Yousuf Dar, Chief Engineer Electric (Distribution) KPDCL and Rakesh Sharma, Managing Director, J&K Cements Limited as Directors.