Govt releases Rs 322 cr for setting up new GMCs in Handwara, Udhampur

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Oct 11: Under the Centrally funded scheme for the creation of new Medical Colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, the Government has approved more than Rs 322 crores for the establishment of such colleges in Handwara and Udhampur.

In this regard, the Health & Medical Education (H&ME) Department has informed about the revalidation/ release of funds under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme “Establishment of New Medical Colleges attached with District/ referral Hospitals” during the year 2022-23.

The funds which have been released amount to Rs 32256.0155 lakhs, which the H&ME said, is the unspent balance of 2021-22 under Centrally Sponsored Scheme “Establishment of New Medical Colleges attached with District/ referral Hospitals”.

The release has been made in favor of Principal Government Medical College Srinagar / Jammu, for the subsequent placement of these funds at the disposal of Chief Engineer (R&B), Kashmir/ Jammu for the Construction of New Medical Colleges at Handwara in the district Kupwara in Kashmir division and Udhampur in Jammu division for the utilization, during the current financial year 2022-23.

As per the breakup of funds, for the establishment of Medical College in Handwara, the Government has released Rs 173 crores which have been kept at the disposal of the Principal, GMC Srinagar while as for Medical College in Udhampur, the funds amounting to over Rs 140 crores have been released and kept at the disposal of Principal, GMC Jammu.

The revalidation/ release of funds released for the creation of these two new Medical Colleges has been made subject to several conditions which include that the expenditure has to be made strictly according to the classification under which funds have been authorized by the Finance Department.

The Treasury Officers have been asked not to entertain bills without complete classification under which funds have been authorized by the Finance Department, while the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO) will ensure completion of all codal formalities before the presentation of bills at the Treasury.

Further, the Treasury Officer has been asked not to allow parking or drawl of funds in the Civil Deposit without prior concurrence of the Finance Department, while it has been underlined that the Administrative Approval/ Technical Sanction must be accorded by the competent authority, wherever applicable.

Also, the Principals of Government Medical College Srinagar/ Jammu have been asked to send a status report about the scheme in terms of physical and financial progress made during the current financial year apart from sending Utilization Certificates (UCs) of the funds as early as possible and positively before 31-03-2023 to H&ME.

It has been further stated that all the sanctions/ approvals and clearances shall be in place before the drawl of money from the treasury, while it has been impressed that the expenditure shall be incurred strictly as per the guidelines of the scheme and the conditions laid down in the sanction letter of the concerned Ministry of Government of India apart from no re-appropriation/ diversion of funds at any level.

Earlier, it is to be noted, a few days back, the Principals of GMCs Srinagar and Jammu were given additional charges of GMC, Handwara and Udhampur in addition to their duties till further orders.