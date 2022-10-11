MGNREGA, other issues raised in BJP’s public grievance camp

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: MGNREGA, NYCs and ReKs issues besides others were raised before the senior BJP leaders in the public grievance camp organized at BJP headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.

Kavinder Gupta, former Dy Chief Minister, accompanied by former MLA R S Pathania and Vikas Choudhary, Secretary, J&K BJP, listened to the public grievances

While dealing with grievances, Kavinder Gupta said that whole exercise is in accordance with the party principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas objective. “Rather it is a sincere attempt to have direct interaction with the masses and provide best possible solutions to their day to day administrative and development issues,” he added.

Pathania called it as a sincere attempt to lessen gap between administration and people. “We should ensure that genuine issues of people are redressed in an efficacious way,” he said.

Many deputations, including individual persons, visited the party office to discuss their issues with the senior BJP leaders. Deputations & common people discussed issues related to the development of their respective areas and their other concerns. NYCs and ReKs also sought immediate announcement of pay enhancement orders in their favour.

Issues pertaining to framing regularisation and fixing quota in recruitment for MGNREGA employees, drinking water, installation of lights and repair of lane drains, electricity, NABARD roads, bus services, provision of human and animal healthcare, flood protection and restoration of public utilities and keeping the operational in rainy season were espoused by a wide rainbow of deputations called on in the BJP office with references and telephone calls to concerned officials. Vikas Choudhary assisted the proceedings and noted down the issues.