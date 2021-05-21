Govt. re-designates post of Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly as Secretary General

SRINAGAR: The Government today re-designated the post of Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly as Secretary General, J&K Legislative Assembly.

An order issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this regard reads, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-designation of the post of Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly as Secretary General, J&K Legislative Assembly in the Pay Level 14 (144200-218200) held by Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Wani subject to the condition that the said post shall revert back to its original position immediately once Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Wani vacates the post”.