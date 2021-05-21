SRINAGAR: The Government today re-designated the post of Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly as Secretary General, J&K Legislative Assembly.
An order issued by Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs in this regard reads, “Sanction is hereby accorded to the re-designation of the post of Secretary, J&K Legislative Assembly as Secretary General, J&K Legislative Assembly in the Pay Level 14 (144200-218200) held by Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Wani subject to the condition that the said post shall revert back to its original position immediately once Mr. Muzaffar Ahmad Wani vacates the post”.
Govt. re-designates post of Secretary J&K Legislative Assembly as Secretary General
