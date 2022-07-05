Govt Orders Transfers, Postings In Administration

JAMMU, July 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday ordered a reshuffle in the administration.

According to Government Order No.799-JK(GAD) of 2022, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD, Sukhdev Singh Samyal, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Nowshera, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.

Shokat Mehmood, JKAS, Joint Director, School Education, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri.

Subah Mehta, JKAS, General Manger, DIC, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Joint Director, School Education, Jammu.

Kartar Singh, JKAS, Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Nowshera.

He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Nowshera, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Virender Kumar Manyal, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC Jammu.

Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K, is transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh.

He shall also hold the charge of the post of Sub[1]Registrar, Marh, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Naser Ali, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Marh, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Marh, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner, Survey and Land Records, J&K.