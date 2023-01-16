Govt Orders Transfer Of 7 JKAS Officers In J&K

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Jan 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has ordered transfer and posting of seven JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to a Government order, Pardeep Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Information Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, IKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Culture Department, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Ganderbal, against an available vacancy.

Muzaffer Ahmad Sheikh, JKAS, BDO, Devsar, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Bandipore, against an available vacancy.

Shabir Ahmad Hakak, JKAS, Sub-Registrar, Budgam, is transferred and posted as Project Officer, Wage Employment (ACD), Baramulla, against an available vacancy.

Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, Collector Land Acquisition Special Army (Budgam & Srinagar) will look after the routine work of Sub-Registrar, Budgam in addition to his own duties.

Mr. Sheraz Ahmad, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Rajouri, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Rajouri, till further orders.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Shopian, against an available vacancy.

Sunil Kumar, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, is transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Samba, against an available vacancy. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Project Manager, IWMP, Samba, till further orders.

See order copy click here….