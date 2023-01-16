EMPLOYMENT (16-01-2023)

REQUIRED
Need Experienced Cashier’s in Punjabi Brother’s Gandhi Nagar & Channi Himmat Jammu.
Candidate should have the experience of operating billing Software in PC.
Experience Required : Minimum 3 years.
Salary : Rs 10,000 to Rs 14000
Interested candidates can DM or call on this
7006176299, 8899879988
Kartik Ghai Krishna Sharma
Minimum Contract : 1 year
Job Offer
Candidate with ANM/GNM/Dip Pharma qualification – Male
Front Office Executives – Male/Female
Multipurpose worker with driving skill – Male
For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar
Contact: 8587962237
Required a
Driver
Required a Driver to run a small car in Jammu city for a family of 2 persons. Timings 9.00 AM to 6-30 PM. Salary 10000/- p.m.
Contact :70068-35100
Required
Required Maid Full Time for Domestic Help at Roop Nagar. Salary will discussed. Couple is preferred.
Contact No.
94191-92530
94193-31550
Urgently Required
1.HR executive.computer operator.
2.office assistant..office incharge.
3.telly caller.receptionist counsellor.
4.accountant.salesman.driver.
5.hotels & restaurants staff.cook.roomboys.. waiters.
Interview call Monday to Tuesday
Call 9086193986..
60067 96637
(Home tutor /tutions available)
Limited private seats
Required Urgently
1. Zonal Head for J&K
Sal: 55+Inc, exp. min 10 yrs
2. team leaders for all distt. of j&k
sal: rs 20k+inc exp. min 5 yrs.
3. h.r. manager (female) for j&k
sal: negotiable exp. must
star gps solutions india
contact: 7889935683
Email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com
REQUIRED
JSM it and Advert solutions Pvt Ltd.
Urgent requirements of 10th, 12th BTech, BCA, MCA fresher, Computer Oprators fresher/exp, peon, supervisior fresher/exp, office admin fresher/exp, tellecaller
Call 9055055628
Address Greater Kailash Jammu
Available
For home care services
best nursing staff for patient
care service at home
Male, Female, Maid, Attendant, Baby Sitter
Day/Night, 24×7 available
Physiotherapy, ECG at Home Available
Contact : 7889601412
Urgently REQUIRE
1) Store Manager (Experience)
2) Administration officer (Experience)
3) Content writer (Fresher/Experience)
4)Data entry operator (Fresher)
5) Computer operator (fresher/Experience)
6) Medical Representative (Experience)
7) sales Manager/Executive
8) Telecallers/Receptionist/ Coordinator
Contact
Brave security and placement service
Address;- 669 Sector -C sainik colony near signature towers chowdhi road jammu
Mobile Number:- 9796733175
Email ID:-bsbravesec@gmail.com
DRIVERS REQUIRED
Two drivers required for cars from Bakshi Nagar or near by area
Contact No: 9419191971