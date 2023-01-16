EMPLOYMENT (16-01-2023)

REQUIRED

Need Experienced Cashier’s in Punjabi Brother’s Gandhi Nagar & Channi Himmat Jammu.

Candidate should have the experience of operating billing Software in PC.

Experience Required : Minimum 3 years.

Salary : Rs 10,000 to Rs 14000

Interested candidates can DM or call on this

7006176299, 8899879988

Kartik Ghai Krishna Sharma

Minimum Contract : 1 year

Job Offer

Candidate with ANM/GNM/Dip Pharma qualification – Male

Front Office Executives – Male/Female

Multipurpose worker with driving skill – Male

For a Reputed Doctor’s clinic in Gandhi Nagar

Contact: 8587962237

Required a

Driver

Required a Driver to run a small car in Jammu city for a family of 2 persons. Timings 9.00 AM to 6-30 PM. Salary 10000/- p.m.

Contact :70068-35100

Required

Required Maid Full Time for Domestic Help at Roop Nagar. Salary will discussed. Couple is preferred.

Contact No.

94191-92530

94193-31550

Urgently Required

1.HR executive.computer operator.

2.office assistant..office incharge.

3.telly caller.receptionist counsellor.

4.accountant.salesman.driver.

5.hotels & restaurants staff.cook.roomboys.. waiters.

Interview call Monday to Tuesday

Call 9086193986..

60067 96637

(Home tutor /tutions available)

Limited private seats

Required Urgently

1. Zonal Head for J&K

Sal: 55+Inc, exp. min 10 yrs

2. team leaders for all distt. of j&k

sal: rs 20k+inc exp. min 5 yrs.

3. h.r. manager (female) for j&k

sal: negotiable exp. must

star gps solutions india

contact: 7889935683

Email: stargpsindia234@gmail.com

REQUIRED

JSM it and Advert solutions Pvt Ltd.

Urgent requirements of 10th, 12th BTech, BCA, MCA fresher, Computer Oprators fresher/exp, peon, supervisior fresher/exp, office admin fresher/exp, tellecaller

Call 9055055628

Address Greater Kailash Jammu

Available

For home care services

best nursing staff for patient

care service at home

Male, Female, Maid, Attendant, Baby Sitter

Day/Night, 24×7 available

Physiotherapy, ECG at Home Available

Contact : 7889601412

Urgently REQUIRE

1) Store Manager (Experience)

2) Administration officer (Experience)

3) Content writer (Fresher/Experience)

4)Data entry operator (Fresher)

5) Computer operator (fresher/Experience)

6) Medical Representative (Experience)

7) sales Manager/Executive

8) Telecallers/Receptionist/ Coordinator

Contact

Brave security and placement service

Address;- 669 Sector -C sainik colony near signature towers chowdhi road jammu

Mobile Number:- 9796733175

Email ID:-bsbravesec@gmail.com

DRIVERS REQUIRED

Two drivers required for cars from Bakshi Nagar or near by area

Contact No: 9419191971