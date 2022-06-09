Govt Orders Time-Bound Probe Into SI Recruitment By JKSSB

Srinagar, June 9 : Government on Thursday announced a time-bound probe by a committee headed by Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, R K Goyal, into the allegations of fraud into the recently announced Sub Inspector or JKSSB SI Result 2022, declared online on June 4.

“From last few days, newspapers have reported bringing into question the sub inspector recruitment by JKSSB. We have decided that a committee headed by additional Chief Secretary Home (R K Goyal) will inquire into it within a time bound manner and if any fraud was found, the process shall be annulled and recruitment will be made in a transparent manner,” Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said at a function, adding, “no fingers were pointed at any other recruitment done so far and if there are apprehensions in mind of people, it is duty of the administration to carry out an impartial probe and take necessary action,” he said. (Agencies)