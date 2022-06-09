Biotech StartUps up from 50 to 5,000 in 8 years: Dr Jitendra

NEW DELHI, June 9 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh revealed here today that the number of Biotech StartUps in the country have increased from 50 to over 5,000 in the last 8 years, because of the support and enabling milieu provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever since he took over in 2014. It is expected to cross the figure of 10,000 by 2025, he added.

In his address at the “Biotech Startup Expo 2022”, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Biotech Startups is a rapidly growing sector, which through innovative solutions, creates jobs with direct societal connections. He said, Biotech as a tool has wide applications not only in medical sciences but also in agriculture, animal sciences, pharmacology, forensic sciences etc.

The Union Minister said that Biotechnology is the key enabling technology driving bio-economy that is recognized as a sunrise sector. He informed that India is ranked 12th in the world in biotech, 3rd in Asia-pacific and the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world.

Government through AatmaNirbhar Bharat is promoting biotech innovation missions and entrepreneurship, leveraging the strength of strategic partnership, and building capacities across the country, said the Minister.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the biotech sector particularly in R&D of vaccines, diagnostics, therapeutics has shown to the world that India has been on the forefront fighting the pandemic and bringing out solutions not only for itself but for the whole world. He said, with the clarion call issued by Prime Minister for an AamaNirbhar Bharat, the entire innovation and biotechnology industry, both large and small have risen to the occasion. From large manufacturers to young start-ups, the innovation ecosystem in the country have come together to provide solutions for India and the world. The Minister emphasized that today, India is self-sufficient in most of the products required to manage the pandemic and we need to keep this momentum going to address all the challenges.

The Minister pointed out that over the past decade, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) has nurtured the biotech ecosystem growth across the country by aligning with the National Missions of Startup India and Make-In-India. He said, Covid pandemic witnessed the critical impact of Made-in-India novel vaccines, diagnostics, genome surveillance, healthcare delivery and management solutions endorsing India’s growing strength towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the role of science and technology in ensuring a just and equitable future for all has always been known, but the last few years have brought this issue to the fore like never before. He further added that in this Amrit–Kaal period, industry, both large and small, and academia have to come together to create and support this ecosystem and culture of innovation. Each partner brings its own expertise, resources and resolve to support this ecosystem, the Minister added.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the role that educational institutes have and will continue to play in fostering the innovation ecosystem cannot be underestimated. Connecting the innovation ecosystem with higher education is of utmost importance and today’s students will be tomorrow’s thinkers and doers. The Minister noted with satisfaction that the Ministry of Education through various institutions is pushing to create that ecosystem at a young age for students all the way to higher education.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, DBT and BIRAC, and departments such as science and technology, and others are working to build the capacity in the country through several schemes and programs. He also lauded that organisations like BIRAC have created a vibrant biotech ecosystem across the country over a decade in partnership with all the stake holders as one can see in this event also. The Minister reiterated that in an effort to make the process of innovation easy, our Government under the leadership of Prime Minister has focused efforts on enabling the Start-up ecosystem of the country through the Flagship Start-up India initiative of the DPIIT that has seen rich dividends.

The Biotech Startup Expo-2022 will showcase 75 successful Biotech Startups with products in the market, 75 Specialized Biotech Incubation Centres. In addition, 75 Startups from DPIIT, IITs, DST and University Pool will participate in this Expo. Further, the event brings together Startups, innovators, SMEs, Industry leaders, Academia, University & National research institutions, policy makers along with experience sharing by Unicorns; B2B Meetings.

Biotech Startup Expo-2022, is being organised by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India together with its Public Sector Undertaking, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). This event is co- partnered with the Ministry of Higher Education, Department for Promotion of Industry, and Internal Trade (DPIIT) and Department of Science and Technology.