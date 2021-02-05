Govt orders restoration of 4G services in J&K after 1½ years

LG thanks PM, HM for accepting Govt request

People hail decision, say it should’ve been taken earlier

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Feb 5: In a major decision that brought cheers on the faces of people especially youth and students, the Jammu and Kashmir Government tonight ordered restoration of 4G services in the entire Union Territory exactly one and a half years after they were suspended on the eve of abrogation of special status of erstwhile State and its division into two Union Territories.

Principal Secretary Home Department Shaleen Kabra issued an order for restoration of 4G Services in the entire Union Territory, which so far were available in Udhampur and Ganderbal districts only, based on the recommendations of sixth meeting of the Special Committee constituted on the orders of Supreme Court, which was held yesterday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for accepting the Jammu and Kashmir Government request on restoration of 4G services in the Union Territory. Click here to watch video

“I thank the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji for acceding to our request and restoring 4G services in the entire J&K UT. The move will fulfill the aspirations of the people, particularly the youth,” Sinha’s official handle tweeted.

Prior to the order, Government spokesman and Principal Secretary Power Development and Information Rohit Kansal tweeted: “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir”.

The Home Department order said the Special Committee took note of inputs and apprehensions of security agencies and police forces and assessment of opening of high speed mobile internet connectivity in the districts of Udhampur and Ganderbal.

“Keeping in view advice of the Special Committee and upon careful review of overall security scenario, restriction on mobile data services and fixed line internet connectivity are revoked except to the extent that the pre-paid SIM card holders shall be provided access to the internet connectivity only after proper verification as per norms applicable for post-paid connections,” the order read.

It directed the Inspector Generals of Police of Jammu and Kashmir Zones, who are authorized officers in their respective areas of jurisdiction, to ensure compliance of the order by the service providers forthwith.

“The two IGPs will closely monitor impact of lifting restrictions,” the order said.

There was jubilation among the people across the Union Territory as soon as the news started pouring in this morning that 4G internet services are going to be restored by tonight.

The reports became reality tonight when the Home Department issued order revoking restrictions on high speed internet services in all 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir which had been imposed on the intervening night of August 4 and 5, 2019 when the Central Government revoked special status of J&K and bifurcated erstwhile State into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

People could be seen celebrating restoration of 4G services on Social Media by congratulating each other.

Though all sections of the society welcomed the Government decision, students, whose Online studies had suffered a lot due to suspension of 4G Services during Coronavirus pandemic and working class was most jubilant on restoration of high speed internet in the Union Territory

However, there were some people who charged the Government with “unnecessary delay” in restoration of 4G Services saying they should have been resumed much earlier as there was no fun of denying these services in view of peaceful situation across the Union Territory. Some sections of the society were critical of both Central and UT Governments for depriving them of 4G internet services which were available across the country.

BJP president Ravinder Raina had also announced this morning that 4G services are going to be restored in Jammu and Kashmir shortly.

The BJP had been in the line of fire of the youth and students for delay in restoration of 4G Services in Jammu and Kashmir

The restriction on mobile internet services across the Union Territory, except Ganderbal and Udhampur districts, were till February 6.

The internet was completely shut in the erstwhile State on August 5, 2019 when the Government announced abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and also its bifurcation into two Union Territories to maintain peace across Jammu and Kashmir. Apart from shutting down the internet services, the Central Government had also deployed large numbers of para-military forces in J&K prior to its August 5, 2019 decisions.

Later, 2G services were restored on January 25 last year and 4G services on mobile devices in Ganderbal in Kashmir division and Udhampur in Jammu region was re-started in August last year.

This was done after the Centre had informed the Supreme Court that a special committee looking into the matter was considering allowing the facility on a trial basis in two of the 20 districts of the Union Territory.

The high-speed internet was restricted to only post-paid subscribers while pre-paid customers could enjoy the benefit of the services only after completing the verification process.

The apex court is also hearing a plea by an NGO seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary of JK for their alleged “willful disobedience” in complying with the court’s May 11 order which had directed for constituting a committee that would go into the possibilities of restoring high-speed internet in the Union Territory

National Conference vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also welcomed restoration of 4G services in Jammu and Kashmir.

“4G Mubarak! For the first time since August 2019 all of J&K will have 4G mobile data. Better late than never,” Omar wrote on twitter.

Chronology

August 4, 2019: Mobile internet was shut down ahead of August 5 decisions of Central Government including abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A and bifurcation of erstwhile State into two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh.

January 15, 2020: 2G Services were restored in five districts of Jammu region including Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi.

January 24, 2020: 2G data services were restored across Jammu and Kashmir on all post and pre-paid mobile telephone services and internet access on fixed line telephones.

August 16, 2020: 4G Services were restored in Udhampur district of Jammu region and Ganderbal district of Kashmir

February 5, 2021: 4G services restored in entire Jammu and Kashmir.