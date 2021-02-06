Dargam Baramulla and road connectivity

Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY), perhaps, is not meant for the residents of Dargam in district Baramulla in Kashmir who otherwise have been demanding connecting facilities from Dargam to Gohiwa in Pattan for the last two decades. It is beyond understanding as to why the authorities are showing no positive response. People suffer, tread long distances, expend more time and undergo all the botheration which could be avoided if a road could be built, under the PMGSY. It can well be imagined that in cases of medical emergencies and even for routine work or for students going to schools etc walking more than 16 kilometres in the absence of the demanded road , how much inconvenience would the residents be facing. Should the administration knowingly remain silent? It would , therefore, be expected from the concerned authorities to sanction and direct for immediate building of the road under which scheme or programme notwithstanding. In the present era of fast connectivity even between remotest villages, why should Dargam residents in Baramulla remain bereft of a road ?