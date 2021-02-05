Roll out of online services: Majority of Govt deptts not extending cooperation

CS takes serious note, directs for timely furnishing of info

*Transition imperative to transform governance

Mohinder Verma

JAMMU, Feb 5: Due to non-cooperation of majority of the departments, the Government is finding it difficult to roll out a number of online services through a common portal in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in consonance with the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP). This is notwithstanding the fact that transition to digital platforms is imperative to transform governance and to ensure time-bound disposal and redressal.

Official sources told EXCELSIOR that soon after becoming the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha started laying thrust on bringing Government services closer to the public in consonance with the National e-Governance Plan of the Government of India.

Accordingly, the issue of roll out of online services of Government departments through a common digital platform was discussed in numerous meetings of the Committee of Secretaries chaired by the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and necessary instructions were passed to all the Administrative Secretaries for initiating steps in this regard as early as possible.

Vide Communication No.ITD/Adm/47/2020 dated January 1, 2021 of the Information Technology Department, all the departments were requested to identify services which can be provided on a digital platform. Moreover, a suggestive list of services offered by other States digitally was also shared with the departments for their reference.

Thereafter, a number of reminders were sent to all the departments after it was observed that there was no strict compliance to the communication dated January 1, 2021.

Astonishingly, till date majority of the departments have not provided the requisite information to the Information Technology Department as a result of which systematic roll out of online services through a common portal is getting delayed.

This has been viewed seriously by the Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, who vide Circular No.01(ITD) dated February 4, 2021 has brought the attention of Financial Commissioners, Principal Secretaries to the Government and other concerned authorities towards the communication dated January 1, 2021.

“Transition to digital platforms is in consonance with the National e-Governance Plan to transform governance by making public services citizen-centric and enhancing transparency while ensuring time-bound disposal/redressal”, the Chief Secretary has mentioned in the circular, adding “roll out of online services is the priority for the Government and the matter is being directly monitored by the Lieutenant Governor”.

Through the circular, the Chief Secretary has directed all the departments which have not yet submitted the information regarding the services which they are providing online or intend to provide online to share the details with the Information Technology Department without any further delay.

Few months back, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while launching online services of the Transport Department, had said that electronic service delivery will help in reduction in public interface with the officials of the departments and ensure hassle-free services to the people in a transparent and accountable manner.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report submitted to the Parliament last year had criticised the Jammu and Kashmir Government for its failure in implementing the National e-Governance Plan saying the objective of making all local public services accessible to the common masses could not be achieved in the Union Territory over a period of around 10 years.

“Over the years, a large number of initiatives have been undertaken by various State Governments and Central Ministries to usher in an era of e-Government and sustained efforts have been made at multiple levels to improve the delivery of public services and simplify the process of accessing them. However, Jammu and Kashmir is still lagging behind mainly due to non-cooperation of several Government departments”, sources said.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP) takes a holistic view of e-Governance initiatives across the country integrating them into a collective vision, a shared cause. Moreover, the Union Government is providing financial assistance for implementation of NeGP.