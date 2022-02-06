Govt Orders Reshuffle In Administration, 7 JKAS Officers Transferred

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday ordered reshuffle in the civil administration.

According to Govt Order No.130—JK(GAD) of 2022 issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), Khalid Majeed, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Home Department, is transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Finance Department.

Dil Mir, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Ramsoo, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Ramsoo, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhaderwah. He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Bhaderwah, till further orders.

Tabasum Shafat Kamili, JKAS, Joint Director, Tourism, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeal-I), Srinagar, relieving Sammer Naik, JKAS of the additional charge of the post.

Pardeep Singh Chib, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Dudu, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Dudu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.

Shazia Koser, JKAS, Project Manager, IWMP, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (Appeal-II), Jammu, relieving Shahnaz Akhter, JKAS, Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes, Appeal-I, Jammu of the additional charge of the post.

Kamlesh Rani, JKAS, Deputy Director, Tribal Affairs, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department. (Agencies)