EC extends ban on roadshows, vehicle rallies for polls

NEW DELHI, Feb 6: The Election Commission on Sunday extended ban on roadshows, ‘pad yatras’, cycle and vehicle rallies but relaxed norms for indoor and outdoor political meets for polls.

In a statement, the EC said restrictions regarding outdoor meetings, indoor meetings, rallies will be further relaxed subject to condition that the number of persons attending these events will be limited to maximum of 50 per cent of the capacity of indoor halls and 30 per cent of the open ground capacity.

Maximum number of persons permissible for door-to-door campaigning fixed at 20 will remain as before.

Ban on campaign between 8 PM and 8 AM will also continue as before, the EC said.

Assembly polls are scheduled in five states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. (Agencies)