Govt orders high-level probe into violation of AMC guidelines

Power fencing system in jails

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: The Government has ordered a high-level probe into irregularities committed during installation of power fencing system across 10 prisons of the Union Territory.

Official sources told the Excelsior that the scam pertained to violation of Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) by the staff.

The company which installed power fencing system in 10 jails few years back had agreed to provide free service for some years. However, some of the jail staff including officers and officials in connivance with the firm entered into AMC and made huge payments to the firm reportedly in lieu of commission.

Violation of the AMC guidelines was detected by the administration of Prisons Department under which the company had to provide free services for certain years but was paid huge amount for that.

Accordingly, Prisons Department referred the issue to the Government which ordered a high-level inquiry to find out irregularities and involvement of the officials in it.

A three-member committee constituted to probe into the irregularities committed during the execution of the project supply and installation of power fencing across 10 jails of Union Territory of J&K include Director General Prisons, Commissioner Secretary, General Administration Department and Financial Advisor/ Chief Accounts Officer, Home Department.

According to terms of reference of the enquiry, the panel shall examine all aspects of the case, including actions taken by officials of Prison Department at the time of issuing the supply order and the process followed while allotting CMC/AMC contract, without adhering to the terms and conditions of tender of the project.

The committee shall fix the responsibility for acts of omission & commission on part of the officers/ officials of the Prison organization.

The panel has been asked to submit its report along with its recommendations to J&K Government within a period of 30 days.

Sources said exact amount paid in excess to the firm by the Prisons department staff will be ascertained during the inquiry.

The power fencing system was installed in 10 jails of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the prisoners don’t manage to escape.

The power fencing system blows siren and push back the person when touched.