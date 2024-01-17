Bhupinder inspects progress on Jammu-Akhnoor four laning project

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 17: Secretary Public Works Department (R&B), Bhupinder Kumar, today assessed status of ongoing construction works on Jammu-Akhnoor road widening during his extensive inspection of the vital four laning project.

Secretary was accompanied by General Manager NHIDCL, Director Finance PWD, Director Planning PWD, Site Engineer NHIDCL, concerned Tehsildars and site Engineers of NHIDCL.

The inspection specifically focused on Package I and III of the 30 Km 4-lane road widening project, which will ease travel to Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Secretary visited and inspected the work sites at Bhagwati Nagar, Muthi, Domana, Kangrail, Akhnoor and other key locations on the road.

While inspecting Bhagwati Nagar flyover, Secretary directed the NHIDCL authorities to further expedite work on 1.35 km flyover and complete the project within stipulated timeline of January 2025. This flyover will decongest traffic in the city besides addressing traffic congestion in canal area.

On Muthi-Akhnoor section, Secretary asked the NHIDCL engineers to pace up the work and complete remaining stretches and incomplete bridges so that commuters can have safe and comfortable travel on the road.

He also inspected the site of 450 meter bridge under construction at Akhnoor over Chenab river and was briefed about the project details. He was apprised that 7.42 Km Akhnoor bypass including bridge over Chenab is expected to be completed by March 2025.

Bhupinder Kumar also directed NHIDCL authorities to maintain an effective liaison and regular communication with district administration for timely redressal of issues concerning the execution of ambitious road widening project.