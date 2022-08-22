Govt mulls repatriation of 4-5 Sr IAS/IPS officers from Ladakh

Search on for substitutes in J&K, New Delhi

*Decision expected to be taken shortly

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Aug 22: The Government is mulling repatriation of 4-5 senior IAS and IPS officers from the Union Territory of Ladakh to Jammu and Kashmir and posting of an equal number of officers there from J&K and some other States shortly which could lead to major reshuffle in the Himalayan UT.

“Repatriation is on the cards. The Government of Jammu and Kashmir and the administration in Ladakh are in touch with each other over repatriation of senior IAS and IPS officers from Ladakh and posting of an equal or more number of officers there from J&K and AGMUT cadre from other States and Union Territories,” official sources told the Excelsior.

Some of the IAS and IPS officers are posted in Ladakh since it was made the Union Territory three years back while some others are posted even before when it was third division of erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. A decision has been taken that all of them will be either brought back to Jammu and Kashmir or sent on Central deputation, sources said.

However, to compensate the Union Territory of Ladakh which is already facing shortage of officers of the All India Services, some IAS and IPS officers will be deputed there from Jammu and Kashmir as well as from AGMUT cadre.

“Out of 4-5 senior IAS and IPS officers due for repatriation from Ladakh, one or two have applied for Central deputation while rest are likely to be adjusted in Jammu and Kashmir unless deputed to other States or Union Territories covered by the AGMUT cadre,” sources said.

They added that the Government is looking for IAS and IPS officers who could be spared from Jammu and Kashmir as substitutes for the officers who have to be brought back from Ladakh.

“Exercise in this connection is on,” they said, adding the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and Department of Personnel and Training are also likely to depute some officers of All India Services to the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from AGMUT cadre.

Apart from IAS and IPS, J&K has also been feeding Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) and Jammu and Kashmir Police Services (JKPS) officers to the UT of Ladakh which is yet to get its own cadre of Civil Services.

A number of officers from different All India Services are presently on deputation to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Moreover, after Jammu and Kashmir cadre was abolished and the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh were made part of AGMUT cadre, several AGMUT cadre officers were also deputed to the twin UTs.

Sources said some more officers of All India Services could be posted in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to completely overcome shortage of officers though 16 JKAS officers have recently been inducted into IAS which will overcome shortage to quite an extent.

“Shortage still persists at some levels,” sources said.

They added that the Union Home Ministry will hold regular reviews of the performance of AGMUT cadre officers posted in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had invited requisitions from the AIS officers for posting in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

A number of officers including natives of the two Union Territories, who were posted in other States and UTs, had responded to the requisition and opted for the postings here.

“Both the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are short of IAS and IPS officers due to different reasons but it has gradually been overcome with posting of AGMUT cadre and other IAS and IPS officers.

Recently, the DoPT issued a notification allocating 65 senior duty posts of AGMUT to Jammu and Kashmir in Indian Administrative Services, 70 in Indian Police Services and 58 in Indian Forest Services.