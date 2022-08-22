Bar Association gives Jammu Bandh call for August 29

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 22: Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu has given Jammu Bandh call for August 29 in protest against non-serious attitude of the Government towards their demands and issues.

The announcement in this regard was made by President of the Bar Association M K Bhardwaj in a press conference held in the District Court Complex Janipur. “We are agitating since long but the Government has maintained silence over demands and grievances”, he said, adding “time and again we made it clear to the Government that in case our demands are not considered the lawyers fraternity will be left with no other option but to intensify the agitation”.

While responding to a query, the Bar President said, “we have support of almost all the traders’ organizations as well as Chamber of Commerce and Industry”. “In case the Government shows some interest in mitigating our grievances before August 29, we will revisit our decision”, he added.

The main demand of the Bar is construction of multi storey building for housing all the judicial work— registration work, Commissions, CAT, DRT, AFT and other Tribunals within the court premises at Janipur.

“The other Bar Associations are also facing the same problems and they are also affected by the same issue of scattered Judicial Courts”, said Bhardwaj, who was accompanied by several officer bearers of the Association.